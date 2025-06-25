Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,047,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,165,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

