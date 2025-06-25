Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in XPO by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.26.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.92. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

