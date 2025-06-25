Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.