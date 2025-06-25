Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 37,769 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,769 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,825 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,356 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

