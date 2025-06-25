Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $430.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.