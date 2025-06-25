Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 973 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $374,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Nestegg Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PFM opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $712.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

