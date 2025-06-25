Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Flex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $4,581,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,363,431.37. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,566.43. The trade was a 55.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

