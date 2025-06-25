Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FLYW opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Flywire has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,395. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Flywire by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 159,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

