FMC (NYSE:FMC) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,199.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 286.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,888,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,008,000 after acquiring an additional 977,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after acquiring an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

