GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

