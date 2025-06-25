Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

