Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 18,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 34,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals is a Colorado-based gold-silver producer with one mine in production and a pipeline of precious metals exploration and development projects in Mexico Argentina and Nevada. The company has 43-101-defined resources totaling over 80M M&I AgEq oz plus over 40M Inferred AgEq oz. The company seeks to achieve long-term sustainable profitable gold-silver production; first via the Rodeo mine which started gold-silver production in January 2021 and longer term via the high-grade gold-silver Velardea Properties which could restart production in late 2021 or 2022 subject to board approval and completion of further testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.