Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GPI opened at $446.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $279.86 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.10 and a 200 day moving average of $427.64.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $21,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

