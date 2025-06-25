Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s current price.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $237.27 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.62 and its 200-day moving average is $199.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.17, a P/E/G ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $218,895.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,187.30. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,309.13. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,237 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. ANB Bank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.