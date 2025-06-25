Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,986,000. Amundi grew its stake in Halliburton by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $41,484,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.1%

HAL opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

