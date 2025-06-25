HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDW. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Shares of RDW opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Redwire has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Redwire by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Redwire by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

