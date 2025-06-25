HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $376.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.33.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $379.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.94 and its 200 day moving average is $335.66. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.