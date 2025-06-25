Head-To-Head Comparison: Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream and Epsilon Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $1.11 billion 8.02 $400.89 million $0.87 21.28 Epsilon Energy $31.52 million 5.56 $1.93 million $0.21 37.90

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Antero Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Antero Midstream pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Epsilon Energy pays out 119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Antero Midstream and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 1 0 1 0 2.00 Epsilon Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50

Antero Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. Epsilon Energy has a consensus price target of $7.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Epsilon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Epsilon Energy is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 37.35% 19.75% 7.24% Epsilon Energy 11.18% 5.97% 4.82%

Volatility & Risk

Antero Midstream has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Epsilon Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

