Head-To-Head Comparison: WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) & The Competition

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) is one of 255 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare WEBTOON Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WEBTOON Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 WEBTOON Entertainment Competitors 1520 10046 19365 454 2.60

WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $14.36, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 11.51%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.5% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEBTOON Entertainment -12.77% 1.23% 0.96% WEBTOON Entertainment Competitors -235.93% -56.30% -7.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WEBTOON Entertainment $1.35 billion -$143.90 million -6.05 WEBTOON Entertainment Competitors $2.14 billion $335.71 million -0.21

WEBTOON Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WEBTOON Entertainment. WEBTOON Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.