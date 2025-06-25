Head to Head Survey: EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hexcel has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel 6.60% 10.36% 5.76% EHang -58.02% -29.95% -16.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 1 7 3 0 2.18 EHang 0 0 7 1 3.13

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hexcel and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hexcel presently has a consensus price target of $61.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. EHang has a consensus price target of $25.28, suggesting a potential upside of 53.86%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Hexcel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hexcel and EHang”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $1.90 billion 2.32 $132.10 million $1.51 36.30 EHang $62.49 million 18.90 -$31.48 million ($0.48) -34.23

Hexcel has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexcel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hexcel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of EHang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hexcel beats EHang on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets fabrics, multi-axials, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and rail transportation. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, rotorcraft blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in rotorcraft blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings; and RF interference control products for military and aerospace applications. This segment also provides interference control materials, structural composites, and services; dielectric absorber foams; magnetic absorbers; and thermoplastics for commercial and defense applications. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.