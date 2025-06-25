Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 148,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $1,163,935.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,868 shares in the company, valued at $11,475,663.80. This trade represents a 11.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 167,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,413.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,214,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,775. This trade represents a 16.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $692.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

