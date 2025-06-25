Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.