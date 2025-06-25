HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 126.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

