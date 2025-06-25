Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $255.99 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.37 and a 200 day moving average of $243.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

