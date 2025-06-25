Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

