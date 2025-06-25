HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

HSBC stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. HSBC has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

