HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 838.22 ($11.41) and traded as high as GBX 887.10 ($12.08). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 885.97 ($12.06), with a volume of 19,725,236 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($14.09) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 960 ($13.07) to GBX 1,070 ($14.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 838.22.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

