Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.48% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period.

Get Hull Tactical US ETF alerts:

Hull Tactical US ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA HTUS opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Hull Tactical US ETF has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

About Hull Tactical US ETF

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.