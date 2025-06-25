Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,281.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,096 shares of company stock worth $3,060,286. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

