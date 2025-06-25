Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273,182 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

HBAN stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $347,731.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,444.08. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,096 shares of company stock worth $3,060,286. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

