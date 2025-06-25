Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

