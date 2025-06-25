Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $241,445. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

