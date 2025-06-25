Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,684,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS PMAY opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

