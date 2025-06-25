International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $325.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $286.22 and last traded at $285.85. 572,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,208,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.97.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

