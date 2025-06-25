Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $538.19 and last traded at $538.22. Approximately 13,206,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 38,589,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

