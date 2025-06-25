Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQWL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.