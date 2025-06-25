Investors Buy High Volume of Telefonica Call Options (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,422 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,771% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 call options.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Telefonica by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Telefonica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 398,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

