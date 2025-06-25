Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE)

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,399 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 465% compared to the average daily volume of 1,132 call options.

Hinge Health Trading Up 7.3%

HNGE stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Hinge Health has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

