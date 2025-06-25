Investors Purchase High Volume of Transocean Call Options (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 30,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,725 call options.

Transocean Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Transocean has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Transocean will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,135.43. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 859,214 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Transocean by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,706,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 324,955 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Transocean by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,801 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,675 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 446,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.