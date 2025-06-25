iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

