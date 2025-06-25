iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

