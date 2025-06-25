iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $26.36. 199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 2.6%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.45.
iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.