iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

