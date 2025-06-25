iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.29 and traded as high as $73.59. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 10,035 shares.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

