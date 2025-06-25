iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.