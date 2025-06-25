iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

