iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

