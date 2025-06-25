Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $145.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Itron traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $127.28, with a volume of 1053317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.70.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,482.40. This trade represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,145,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 129.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after buying an additional 413,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $64,615,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

