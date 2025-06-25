Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average is $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.