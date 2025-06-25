Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

